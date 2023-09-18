The Bryant City Council unanimously passed a vote of no confidence and requested Mayor Allen Scott resign Monday night following an hour long executive session held during a special meeting.
Bryant Council votes 'no confidence' in mayor, asks for his resignation
By Randal Seyler rseyler@bentoncourier.com
