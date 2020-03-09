During the March Coffee with the Mayor, Bryant Mayor Allen Scott and Greater Bryant Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Brown kicked off the discussion of the Bryant 2040 Vision.
"It is a strategic plan," Scott said, adding they are trying to figure out what direction the city should be heading over the next 20 years.
Brown and Scott told the audience the city and Chamber are not the leaders, just the facilitators, of the plan. They expect to spend almost a year gathering people's input on what the plan should be.
The meeting was held at The Center at Bishop Park because they said it exists because of the plans that came out of the Bryant 2020 plan. While it was not a plan at the time, the committees and goals that came out of that plan, eventually led not only to it, but the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant and the Bryant Senior Activity and Wellness Center.
Along with the Center, the park itself was a result of the plan. Brown said the ball fields at the park bring in many people for games and tournaments who in turn spend money in the city and drive up the sales tax revenue which is used to pay for the fire and police departments.
"We want to capture outside money to pay for that," Brown said.
He told the audience he wants those in attendance to tell them what they want to see in the next 20 years.
"Where do you want the city to go?" he asked.
Rae Ann Fields, who led the visioning in the early 2000s and serves as Chamber president for 17 years, spoke about the 2020 plan.
"Rae Ann was very vital to the growth of our city," Brown said.
Fields told the crowd during the 2020 visioning, the organizers went to the city, the hospitals, the churches, the senior adult center and more to get people involved in the planning.
There were four town halls and an online survey to get input.
"It took everybody," she said.
She added people can't just come to the meetings, they have to get involved to make it happen.
Out of the 2020 vision, Fields said, came a group that was called the Bryant Youth Association, a precursor to the the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant. They recruited Executive Director Susann Passmore, who is still serving in the role. They spoke with several organizations before settling on the Boys & Girls Clubs, though the Clubs were reluctant due to the fact there was already one in the county.
Fields said each plan started little and then grew into what Bryant has today.
"We didn't plan for a hospital. We didn't plan for an airport," she said.
She said doing the basic things to care for the community brought those in by bringing Bryant to their attention.
"I am terribly, terribly excited we are doing this process again," she said.
She told the crowd that everyone in the room is a factor for change.
She added that in the early 2000s, 2020 seemed so far away.
Everyone in attendance was given a sheet to fill out to share their thoughts.
"Tell us your big ideas," Brown said.
Scott added that "this is not a one meeting deal."
Before the discussion began, Parkway Elementary Choir sang a selection of songs for the crowd. The choir is directed by Darla Humes.
Scott was so impressed, he said he may have to have entertainment at all of his Coffee with the Mayor events.
Scott made a few announcements.
He said Keep Bryant Beautiful will be meeting at First Southern Baptist Church April 4 for a paper shredding and litter pick-up event. Volunteers are needed.
The 2020 Census kicks off next month.
"It is important everybody gets counted in the census," he said.
He told the audience that for every person not counted, it would cost the city $3,300 a year in revenue not coming to the city.
He said MetroPlan recently awarded the city $1.5 million for Bryant Parkway and $195,000 for the multi-purpose trail. He credited Planning Director Truett Smith and his team with getting that money for the city. He added the city is seeking additional funding for the project.
He talked to the audience about Issue 1, which will be on the November ballot. The issue is to continue the half cent highway sales tax.
"It is important for the tax to continue," he said.
If the tax does not continue, he said, the city would lose out on $300,000 to $400,000 for city streets that comes from the tax.
He emphasized it is not a new tax.
Scott said he plans to hold meetings for the visioning at different times and on different days to make it possible for more people to have their input. He also plans to offer an online survey.