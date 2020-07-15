A Bryant firefighter has been terminated "due to an inappropriate social media post," according to city officials.
Bryant City Attorney Josh Farmer confirmed to The Saline Courier that the terminated firefighter is Kyle Robertson.
In a brief search for Robertson's Facebook page, it appears the account has been deleted or deactivated.
However, a screenshot of Robertson's post obtained by the Courier shows a meme shared by Robertson that features a cotton field with wording that reads, "FREE BLM SHIRTS. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED."
"The opinion expressed by the former employee does not reflect the view or work environment for the Bryant Fire Department, the city of Bryant, or its administration," the fire department posted via Facebook.