A Bryant football player was arrested this morning on a charge of sexual assault.
Catrell Wallace, 18, of Bryant, was booked into the Saline County Detention Center at approximately 8:45 a.m. after being arrested by Benton police officers.
In December, Wallace committed to play football at the University of Arkansas.
As a senior, Wallace led the team with five blocked punts and was able to make 59 tackles with four going for loss. He also added two sacks to his resume.
"We were made aware of the arrest of one of our students. At this time, we have no information that the alleged incident happened at school or at a school sponsored event," according to a statement from the Bryant School District. "We consider this a law enforcement investigation and refer all questions to the Benton Police Department."
More about this incident will be reported as it becomes available.