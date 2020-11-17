Bryant High School and Bryant Junior High will pivot to a remote Learning Day on Friday due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantined students and staff in grades eight through 12.
The spread of COVID has impacted these two campuses significantly over the past week.
All BHS and BJHS students will learn from home on Friday. Teachers will make assignments and prepare paper packets for students to take home on Thursday. Each school will offer a one hour Zoom session from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday for students needing assistance. Teachers will message the Zoom link through their Google Classroom.
Based on the information the district has at this time, students will return to these campuses on Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving.
The district must, however, be prepared to transition to virtual if it sees an increase in cases following the break. Teachers will be on campus Friday to plan and prepare lessons for any additional virtual learning days during the school year.
The district is asking parents and students to do what they can to help resume onsite instruction after the holiday.
"We continue to rely on cooperation from families in reporting positive cases and identifying close contacts. The better we are with our prevention strategies, the longer we will be able to keep all our schools open and have students attend school in-person," the district said.