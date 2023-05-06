Carson Molder, a 2017 Bryant High School graduate, has been awarded a prestigious fellowship from the National Science Foundation. Molder is currently in the computer science PhD program at the University of Texas at Austin where he is using machine learning to accelerate the memory interface in computer hardware.
The National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship is considered one of the most prestigious academic awards in the country.
“The highly competitive award, considered one of the nation’s top academic honors, is given to students pursuing graduate studies in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics fields and recognizes academic excellence and the potential that each student will make to their field and society at large,” a press release states.
To apply for the fellowship, college students submit research project proposals. The research project Molder selected focuses on how to accelerate and increase the performance of the modern hierarchy in modern computers by using machine learning to predict what data a CPU will need next and load that information on a cache next to the CPU.
“Our AI, makes the computers themselves faster, it’s starting to get a lot of more traction now but it’s relatively new to be doing this. As computers get faster, we will have much more ability to do these sorts of things,” said Molder.
Each fellowship is worth $37,000 a year and can be renewed for up to three years. According to the National Science Foundation, more than 12,000 students apply for the fellowships each year and only 2,000 are chosen.
When Molder learned he had been selected for the fellowship, he called his family and his girlfriend to share the news.
Molder was honored to earn the recognition and feels his years of hard work have paid off. He previously applied for the fellowship when he was a senior at the University of Arkansas but was only selected as an honorable mention.
“I was happy to get that, but I wanted the full thing,” said Molder.
He applied again last October after having completed a year of graduate school in Austin, and with that experience, Molder felt much more qualified. This time around, Molder was one of 2,000 students across the entire country chosen for the fellowship.
“I was very excited and I think it means a lot to me not just because of the brand of the fellowship, but also the benefits, my research will be fully funded for three years. I’m very lucky to be in a field and at a school where I’m able to do this. I’m very thankful for everyone who helped me get here,” said Molder.
In the early stages of his college experience, Molder was most interested in artificial intelligence and began researching with Professor Justin Zhan at the University of Arkansas during Molder’s undergraduate studies. With Professor Zhan, Molder researched ways for AI models to improve the analysis of medical images. He said that he became interested in the systems side of computer science after researching remotely with Carnegie Mellon University during the summer after COVID hit.
Molder graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering at the University of Arkansas in 2021.
Molder was then accepted into the Ph.D. program for Computer Science Engineering at UT Austin.
As for the future, Molder is still uncertain of where he wants to go, but he has no shortage of options. Molder already has an internship with Google under his belt and will be staying in Austin to intern with Apple this summer. The Ph.D. student said he is interested in either becoming a professor or going into the computer science industry.
In a press release, Molder said “The NSF Graduate Research Fellowship will be a game-changer for my PhD studies, and I am incredibly thankful and honored to have been selected. Professor Zhan and my amazing support network at the U of A not only helped me earn the fellowship, but also set me up to be a successful graduate student and researcher, and I am grateful for their support over the years.”