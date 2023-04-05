Bryant High School is hosting its first-ever hiring event for students. Hire A Hornet Day will begin at 9 a.m. on April 25 from Hornet Arena. At the event, businesses will have the opportunity to discuss job openings with students seeking employment and even have the opportunity to conduct on-site interviews.
featured
Bryant High to hold 'Hire a Hornet Day'
Destin Davis
