The Hope Police Department has announced that a Bryant man has been arrested in connection with a shooting of a 16-year-old.
According to a news release, Bryceston J. Marks, 18, faces charges of first-degree murder, committing a terroristic and four counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Hope police officers said they responded Tuesday to the 600 block of South Walnut Street after receiving reports of a person being shot.
The victim, Tykendrick Bradford, 16, of Hope, was taken to Wadley Hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, but was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim was struck by gunfire that "came from a vehicle passing in front of the residence," according to police.
Marks was arrested at the Hope Police Department, according to officers.