Bryant High School has been selected 19th out of 269 ranked high schools in Arkansas by U.S. News & World Report for 2020.
"Bryant is proud of all our schools and the work they do for our students," said Dr. Karen Walters, superintendent of Bryant Schools. "We were especially proud that Bryant High School was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top 20 high schools in the state. The ranking is due to the hard work of our staff, administrators, students, parents and community partners, as it takes all of us working together to attain high levels of academic growth and achievement."
The award is based on school year 2017-18 data. The data is not collected directly from the schools but from third party sources.
Schools were compared on state assessments, graduation rates and college-level exams, according to the U.S. News website.
"A great high school educates all students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation," the website reads.
U.S. News worked with North Carolina-based RTI International, a nonprofit social science research firm, to rank schools.
Bryant is ranked in the top 40 percent of high schools in the nation.