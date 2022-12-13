Hailey Addison, a Bryant High School graduate and senior at Arkansas Tech University, wanted her senior honors project to be something more than just a grade, so she created a marketing campaign for the nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity of Pope County.
Bryant native raises $2,290 for Habitat for Humanity
Destin Davis
-
Updated
Destin Davis
