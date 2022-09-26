The Bryant Police Department has release additional information about wreck Saturday that injured two officers.
featured popular
Bryant officers release more information about Saturday accident
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Bryant officers release more information about Saturday accident
- City council to consider restrictions on biking in the city
- Bryant Council to consider PSAP ordinance
- Another sweep, Benton beats ‘Backs
- Benton 8th wins again, 9th falls in another close one
- Benton tennis tames Texarkana, Sheridan
- Bauxite wins 3rd straight, avenges loss
- Lady Cards clip Falcons
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Bryant officers injured in vehicle accident
- Officers respond to shooting at convenience store
- Jury sentences Mabelvale man to 30 years in ADC
- Cards cut down Clinton, remain perfect
- New mayor's assistant excited for role
- Bryant Board passes personnel items
- Three Best Bakery in new location
- Lane leads Panthers to conference title
- JPs vote to appropriate remainder of ARP funds
- Justin Moore back for acoustic show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs