In conjunction with Arkansas Children's Hospital, the Bryant Police Department will be hosting a child safety seat check Saturday. Individuals can visit the Bryant Police Department at 312 Roya Lane from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Buckling children in age- and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seat belts reduces the risk of serious and fatal injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Car seat use reduces the risk for injury in a crash by 71-82% for children, when compared with seat belt use alone. Booster seat use reduces the risk for serious injury by 45% for children aged 4-8, when compared with seat belt use alone, according to the CDC.