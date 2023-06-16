Bryant Parks Department logo

The Bryant Parks Committee met on Tuesday to discuss a potential A&P tax on citizens of Bryant. The tax would be 3 percent on hotels and 2 percent on restaurants. The original proposal was for the Parks Department to receive 80 percent of revenues from the A&P tax. Parks Director Chris Treat said at the meeting on Tuesday, that he is hearing from council members that they could get behind a proposal that designates 60 percent of revenue to the parks department. 