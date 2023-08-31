Residents got their first look at the comprehensive Bryant Parks Master Plan Tuesday when engineers and architects from McClelland Consulting Engineers displayed graphic designs for the sweeping plan in the City Hall courtroom at the Boswell Municipal Complex.
Illustrations of the proposed centerpiece of the parks master plan, a tennis Pickleball complex, were front and center at the display. Ruxin Tao, landscape architect with McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. of Little Rock, presented an overview of the master plan to council members and the public during Tuesday's council meeting.
Designed by McClelland Consulting Engineers, the tennis complex includes a large parking lot, restroom and locker room, office and concessions area, future Pickleball area and eight tennis courts which can double as Pickleball courts.
The tennis/Pickleball complex is also the show piece of the city's efforts to implement an Advertising and Promotions tax in the city. The City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday which will hold a special election in November to put the A&P tax before the Bryant voters.
The A&P tax would levy a 3 percent tax on hotels and a 2 percent tax on restaurants within the city limits.
Also on the ballot will be a bond issue which will allow the city to move quickly on beginning construction of the tennis/Pickleball complex if voters approve both the A&P tax and the bond issue.
The plan to split the A&P revenues 50/50 between the parks and the A&P Commission while obligating 87 percent of the commission's share and 13 percent of the parks department's share of the revenues toward the $16.9 million bond issue. The bonds would be paid back over a 25-year period, and could be paid off early if the city chose to do so.
“This plan leans into our already strong sports tourism economy,” Parks Director Chris Treat has told The Saline Courier. “We've proven we can do this, we do it every day,” he said, referring to the various sports programs around the city the parks department offers.
The master plan proposes a mix of new parks and trails along with improvements at various facilities around town.
Included in the master plans, besides the tennis/Pickleball complex, are Fire Chief Park, Alcoa Outdoor Pursuits Park, improvements at Mills Park, an Alcoa-Mills Connector Trail, improvements at Midland Soccer Fields and Park and improvements at Bishop Park, Ashley Parkand Spring Hill Park, Debswood Park, King's Crossing Park, Plum Park, Hilltop Park and Bryant Water Park.
Fire Chief Park is planned for development adjacent to the Spring Hill Fire Station and will feature, among other things, fireman themed splash pads and a Fire Chief Memorial Wall.
The Alcoa Outdoor Pursuits Park will offer a variety of activities including climbing park, a skate park, downhill flow bike tracks and a multipurpose sports field among others.
Improvements planned for Mills Park include a new parking lot, improved parking at the playground, and improved parking at the swimming pool and the tennis/Pickleball courts.
The Alcoa-Mills Connector Trail will be a 1/3 mile trail connecting the Alcoa Outdoor Pursuits Park with Mills Park.
Bishop Park improvements will include a new parking lot with lighting, batting cages for softball, a new perimeter trail, a picnic area and detention pond, a pavillion by the lake and a fishing pier and bridge, among other changes.
The water park plans call for a tower and slides, an adventure pool with play structure, snack bar with seating, a beach style pool and a center splash pad among other attractions.
Some of the master plan's projects are not likely to see completion for decades, but Treat said he wanted to have the public input well documented.
“Some of the projects are so far in future that I doubt they will look exactly like do now, and there's no need make adjustments now on something that won't be built for five or 10 years, but we want that feedback documented now so when they get built we can look back on the input from 2023 and see what people were thinking.”
Treat said the parks committee will take a few of the drawings from the plans and go over them at each meeting in the coming months. He said next steps involve getting more public input on the projects laid out in the master plan.
“Some of the smaller projects hopefully we'll get started on next year,” Treat said. “The Bishop Park skate park is one of the smaller projects in my mind, and I think we can get it done in next few years.”
He said while the tennis/Pickleball complex and the water park are the biggest, most expensive projects, Treat is hopeful the city can complete some of the smaller projects little by little.
“The Fire Chief Park is expensive, too, but we have got the potential find some money for it before it is finished,” Treat said. In 2026 the city can go back to voters to renew the bond issue that build Bishop Park if necessary.
“We'll have those discussions and we'll prioritize and figure out what residents are wanting us to do, depending on how far we get on some of the other stuff,” Treat said. “We have all kinds of options now that we have a plan, and it's just a matter of getting feedback from community see what they want to do next.
As we knock them out, we can take more projects to residents and let them decide what we want to do next,” Treat said. “In the meantime, we can knock out some of the smaller projects.”
The next Bryant Parks Committee meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the parks administration office at Bishop Park.
“We'll cover a few of the plan's drawings in each parks meeting, and I plan to invite the steering committee to come to those public meetings,” Treat said. “We will take our time and go through the plan, not necessarily to make changes but to document the feedback we get from the public so that information will be in final plan.”
