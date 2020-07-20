Bryant Parks and Recreation is launching its first eSports leagues.
"Video games have become pretty popular and more competitive over the years," said Parks Director Chris Treat, adding there are now professional eSports and even teams in the local schools.
He said eSports is video game play for children and adults.
He said the department had been researching and talking about adding it for about a year.
By launching eSports at this time, the parks are able to provide a safe activity for people who are stuck at home due to the pandemic. Treat said the department most likely won't be able to offer basketball leagues this year, which are usually its biggest athletic program.
This allows the department to still serve the community and give people an outlet to have something to do and be social.
If these first leagues are a success, Treat said they may offer more in the future.
Individuals will play against each other in the leagues. They will sign up through the parks' page at www.cityofbryant.com and then download the Mission Control app and select the league they want to play.
There will be six-week-long leagues starting July 20. The leagues are for NBA 2K, Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart and Rocket League. Players will use their own consoles to play. Each league will play a different night.
So far, close to 20 players have signed up.
The champion from each league will win a Game Stop gift card.
For more information about the leagues or anything else the parks have going on call 501-847-7275.
Treat said the parks are open to suggestions for other activities the department could hold.
"If you want to see other things, let us know," Treat said.