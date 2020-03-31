The Bryant Parks Department has released information about facilities that will be closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until further notice, for the continued health and safety of the patrons in the community and to do its part in minimizing the spread of COVID-19, the Bryant Parks Department is closing:
•Ballfields at Bishop Park, Ashley Park and Alcoa Park.
•Soccer fields at Midland Park, Alcoa Park and Bishop Park.
•All playgrounds, tennis courts and outdoor basketball courts.
•Disc golf course at Bishop Park.
•Bark Park at Alcoa Park.
•All outdoor restrooms will remain closed.
•The Center at Bishop Park and the Bryant Aquatic Center will remain closed.
"The decision to close these amenities was not an easy one, however, after observing park usage after the governor’s directive went into place, it was one we felt must occur to ensure compliance and to follow the recommendations from the National Recreation and Parks Association," Park's Director Chris Treat said in a release.
All trails and ponds will remain open to the public at this time, but the parks is asking for the public to practice the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for social distancing when out in public places.
To help the community members remain active and engaged during this time, Bryant parks staff have created a Virtual Recreation Resource Center on the city website www.cityofbryant.com. This compiled list of resources puts everything from online workouts and outdoor activities to educational and at home ventures at people's fingertips.
"Rest assured, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and keep you informed of any future impacts to the Bryant Parks System," Treat said.
Information can be found at www.cityofbryant.com/1543/Information.