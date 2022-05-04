The Bryant Police Department has announced the death of a retired K9 following a battle with "numerous health issues," according to a news release.
According to Bryant officers, K9 Stubby was born May 3, 2010, and became a K9 with the department in 2011.
"Stubby was an amazing dog to work with. He tracked down many criminals and found his share of narcotics on traffic stops. He was loyal and faithful towards his handler Sgt. Mark Kling and to all the officers that had the opportunity to work beside him," according to the release.
In December 2016, Stubby had to retire from law enforcement "because his health would not allow him to continue on," Bryant officers said.
After his retirement, Stubby stayed with Kling "living out his days by relaxing and chasing tennis balls," according to the release.
"As time passed by, the years of hard work caught up to him like it does to so many of us. Stubby continued to fight the good fight until he had none left in him. He died April 10, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his handler by his side. Stubby will be missed, but never forgotten. Rest in Peace in Stubby, and thank you for a job well done," Bryant officers said.
Kling was honored with a plaque in memory of Stubby.