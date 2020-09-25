On Sept. 21 at 10:58 p.m., Bryant Police officers responded to the Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs regarding a commercial burglary.
Officers spoke with Suzanne Passmore, CEO of the Clubs, who told officers someone had stolen and damaged items in a storage shed. The shed had previously had its lock cut off, but a new one had been put on that day.
At first, Passmore only saw the mess left behind before determining a Craftsman pressure washer, three box fans and 40 Nikon S3700 cameras were missing. A bookcase and cabinet had been damaged.
Security footage showed two white males cover the license plate of their white SUV before driving close to the shed at 1:40 a.m. Sept. 17, and loading the items into the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bryant Police Criminal Investigation Department at 501-943-0383.