The Bryant Planning Commission met Monday night. The Hilltop Landing planned unit development withdrew their application and made no indication of when they will reapply. If they rezone it will require a public hearing but if they decide to leave it as a R2 then a public hearing will not be necessary. 6133 Creekside Drive received approval for a conditional use permit for accessory structures over allotted square footage.
Bryant Planning Commission approves GarNat Engineering projects
- Nicole Blanks
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bryant Planning Commission approves GarNat Engineering projects
- Board hears annual report to the public, honors volleyball team
- Benton opens Archery Range
- Lady Hornet trio inks to play at next level
- Pretties & Grace celebrate its one year anniversary
- Committee to consider unification of Gann Museum and Saline County Library
- Benton state title trio signs
- Big 4th sends Lady Miners to victory lane
Most Popular
Articles
- Saline County Vote Totals
- Benton state title trio signs
- Lady Hornet trio inks to play at next level
- City to host grand opening event for archery range
- Committee to consider unification of Gann Museum and Saline County Library
- Local veteran shares his experience in the U.S. Navy
- Pretties & Grace celebrate its one year anniversary
- Bryant School Board discuss new drug dogs
- Panthers ink to play at next level
- VFW Post to host annual Veterans Day celebration