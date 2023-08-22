At 11:47 a.m. the Bryant Police Department posted on its Facebook page that deputies were investigating a shooting on Lavern Street, located behind Lowe's Home Improvement store and Chik-Fil-A.
featured
Bryant Police investigate fatal shooting on Lavern Street
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Quorum Court approves ordinance giving County Judge powers over library
- Bryant Police investigate fatal shooting on Lavern Street
- Salt Bowl Magazine
- Best of the Best: Bryant receivers possibly tops in Hornet history
- Benton beaten in benefit
- Benton sweeps host tourney at Longhills
- New A&P proposal topic of Bryant City Council workshop
- Bryant Schools see smooth first day; board approves solar plant plan
Most Popular
Articles
- Smith-Caldwell Drug Store closes doors; business sold to Walgreens
- SCSO reports death of K9 Cain
- Hornets handle Bruins in benefit
- UPDATE: Man charged in connection with Angie Grant Elementary incident
- Dick Mooney honored by city, state officials on 100th Birthday
- Benton prepares for biggest Amplify Fest yet
- Benton sweeps host tourney at Longhills
- Police: Bryant High School student arrested after loaded handgun found in vehicle
- Donnie Burks honored by BAMM for decades of work
- Family files federal lawsuit against Saline County officials following 2022 death on I-30
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.