Bryant Public Schools is excited to welcome the incoming pre-K and kindergarten classes for 2020-2021. Kindergarten and pre-K registration for the next school year will take place online beginning today.
A child must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1 in order to be eligible to register for kindergarten and four years old on or before Aug. 1 to register for pre-K.
In the Bryant School District, kindergarten students are assigned to one of eight elementary schools based on home address. Parents should determine zoned elementary school by visiting www.bryantschools.org/parents/zoning-information.
Parents will register for both pre-K and kindergarten online at bit.ly/HornetReady20-21.
The following documents are required for kindergarten registration and may be uploaded during registration:
• Physical
• Official Birth Certificate
• Kindergarten Physical Examination
• Immunization Record
• Social Security Card (or nine-digit number assigned by school upon parent request)
• Proof of Residence
Includes Current Personal Property Assessment AND a current utility bill in your name (or current rent receipt if utilities are included in rent)
The required documents for pre-K registration are :
- 30 days of check stubs (if no income, a notarized letter stating that the parent is not working)
- Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card (must have)
- Current shot records
- Most current physical
- Personal Property assessment
- Utility Bill (other documents may be substituted. Call to verify)
A pre-K or kindergarten assessment will be scheduled at a later date.
More information is available at www.bryantschools.org or by calling 501-847-5460.
