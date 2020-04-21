Bryant School District logo

Bryant Public Schools is excited to welcome the incoming pre-K and kindergarten classes for 2020-2021. Kindergarten and pre-K registration for the next school year will take place online beginning today.

 A child must be five years of age on or before Aug.  1 in order to be eligible to register for kindergarten and four years old on or before Aug. 1 to register for pre-K. 

In the Bryant School District, kindergarten students are assigned to one of eight elementary schools based on home address. Parents should determine zoned elementary school by visiting www.bryantschools.org/parents/zoning-information.

Parents will register for both pre-K and kindergarten online at bit.ly/HornetReady20-21.

 The following documents are required for kindergarten registration and may be uploaded during registration:

• Physical

• Official Birth Certificate

• Kindergarten Physical Examination

• Immunization Record

• Social Security Card (or nine-digit number assigned by school upon parent request)

• Proof of Residence

Includes Current Personal Property Assessment AND a current utility bill in your name (or current rent receipt if utilities are included in rent)

The required documents for pre-K registration are :

  •  30 days of check stubs (if no income, a notarized letter stating that the parent is not working)
  •  Birth Certificate
  •  Social Security Card (must have)
  •  Current shot records
  •  Most current physical
  •  Personal Property assessment
  •  Utility Bill (other documents may be substituted. Call to verify)

A pre-K or kindergarten assessment will be scheduled at a later date.

More information is available at www.bryantschools.org or by calling 501-847-5460.

Registration is also open for Benton Public Schools. 

