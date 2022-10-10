The Bryant School Board recently held a special meeting where members approved architectural contracts.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters shared about three projects the district recommended the board approve with Lewis Architects and Engineers.
The first project is the new administration offices. The district is preparing the former Big Red Corporate Offices, which the district purchased in the 2021-22 school year, to become the administration offices. There is need for air conditioning and to turn larger offices into multiple smaller offices.
The warehouse area will become the new space for board meetings.
The next project is the Bryant Middle School kitchen. It was previously expanded, but now the kitchen needs a vent hood to make it more functional.
The board had previously discussed the need to replace wooden beans on building 10 due to the beams not being sealed properly so they are deteriorating. Walters said this project will be expensive because the location will require scaffolding.
The projects were approved together.
The board also approved personnel items.
The certified resignation was Macy Hudson, secondary teacher.
The classified resignations are Noah Ashby, landscaper; Tyler Ryan, school bus driver; and Warren Vandervoort, custodian.
The classified new hires are Raquel Ayala, food service worker; Kandy Blubaugh, paraprofessional instructional; Hipolita Domingues, custodian two-hour contract; Ashley Golston, paraprofessional special education; LaRhonda Gustus, food service worker; Seth Loy, custodian two-hour contract; Rocio Mazariegos, custodian two-hour contract; Collin Prichard, custodian two-hour contract; Felicia Ramos, custodian two-hour contract; Elizabeth Tate, speech-language pathology assistant; and Krystal York, custodian two-hour contract.
The certified contract adjustments are Fallon Arroyo, addition of parent facilitator stipend; Jessica Avery, addition of elementary robotics stipend; Lauren Cahall, addition of elementary archer stipend; Kaitlyn Harvell, addition of elementary robotics stipend; and Stephanie Shaw, resignation of parent facilitator stipend.
The classified contract adjustment is for Courtney Chalmers, from paraprofessional special education to secretary.