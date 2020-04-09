Members of the Bryant School Board met via Zoom and live streamed the meeting to YouTube for a special meeting Monday.
The meeting was called to approve two HVAC projects, one for Bryant Middle School and the other for Bethel Middle School.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters also wished to discuss the announcement made earlier in the day by Gov. Asa Hutchinson that schools would be closed through the end of the school year and all learning would be through alternative methods of instruction.
Walters said the two HVAC projects are necessary, adding that the Bethel HVAC system has been experiencing problems since "day one."
She told the board that the school received two bids for Bryant Middle School. Middleton Heat and Air had the lower bid.
The board voted to "approve the low bid for the Bryant Middle School HVAC project from Middleton in the amount of $1,042,006, which is the base bid, accepting deductive alternate 1, but rejecting deductive alternate 2."
Walters said the school had previously taken bids for the work on Bethel Middle School, but the lowest bid had to be withdrawn due to errors in the submission. The other two bids were too high so the school reworked the requirements and put it out to bid again.
The lowest bid came from Searcy-based Roberson Heat & Air. Walters said she, nor the school, has worked with the company before so they looked into references and vetted the company. She told the board the information they received was positive.
The board voted "to approve the low bid for the Bethel Middle School HVAC project from Roberson Heat & Air in the amount of $1,245,000, which is the base bid. Deductive alternative 1 was not accepted."
Walters told the board that the governor's announcement means schooling will be completely online through the end of the school year. She said the district was already planning on that possibility.
Walters said many parents are asking about graduation. She told the board that Simmons Bank Arena, where graduation is typically held, does not have another date available. She plans to continue to investigate if they meant on a weekend or if there are weekday dates.
The board discussed various options for graduation, including dividing the class into smaller groups and holding multiple graduations or holding it online with prerecorded speeches and photos of the graduates.
Walters plans to sit down with high school staff to gather thoughts.
She feels that this is a huge milestone but there may not be a good solution.
The board discussed education going forward as well. Walters said the district has been struggling to get the wi-fi hot spots that were ordered in mid-March. A few have begun to arrive.
The school also has phones that are meant to be AT&T hot spots, but the district is having problems getting them to work properly.
The goal is to have both AT&T and Verizon hot spots available so if one does not work where a student lives, another one will.
Students can also visit some of the Bryant campuses and use wi-fi on school grounds. Walters does not see that as a good long-term solution. She feels the hot spots are better in the long run.
Walters said, unfortunately, some students may still need paper packets because they live somewhere with no access to either. In that case, those students would have delayed feedback because schools have been directed to wait a few days after getting packets to touch them as a precaution due to COVID-19.
The district plans to direct teachers to be flexible and show students grace. Walters said students may have different issues that make it difficult to complete their work.
On campuses, the school district is going to a staggered schedule for employees to reduce interaction.
Walters told the board that the next scheduled meeting would probably be held the same way as the special meeting, on Zoom and streamed to YouTube.
The public is encouraged to watch the meeting. The board meets the third Thursday of the month.