The Bryant School Board held a special meeting to approve personnel changes Tuesday.
At the last school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters said the special meeting was needed to fill the remaining open positions ahead of the new school year. At the time of the previous meeting, there were a few unfilled spots.
The one certified resignation approved by the board is elementary teacher Ashley Smith.
The classified resignations are Dawn Summer Boyd, food service worker and Brittany Moore, school bus driver.
The certified new hires are Jacob Buchanan, secondary teacher; Charles Carter, speech language pathologist; Laura Dunavant, secondary teacher, Carrie Finnegan, secondary teacher, Thomas Sparks, secondary teacher; and Jessica Wilson, secondary teacher.
The certified contract adjustments are Theresa Boom, resigning elementary robotics stipend; Nicole Goines, adding elementary robotics stipend; Cheryl Harrell, adding high school FBLA stipend; and Doug Maxwell, adding high school heat stipend.