During its recent monthly meeting, the Bryant School Board approved personnel items.
The certified resignations are Jana Carpenter, secondary teacher; Kenneth Dees, secondary teacher; Seth Easterling, special education teacher; Cindy Jones, secondary teacher, ninth grade head girls track coach, ninth grade head volleyball coach, ninth grade off season; Kimberly Lammey, elementary teacher; Janis Masters, speech language pathologist; Lyndsey Moeck, elementary teacher; Jason Scroggins, secondary teacher, middle and high school archery coach, high school fishing team; Karen Story, school psychologist specialist; Jamie Thomas, elementary teacher; and Patricia Yelverton, secondary teacher.
The classified resignations are Peggy Briggs, school bus driver; Ann Dang, food service worker; Kelly Fugitt, maintenance; Ainslie Nolan, custodian; Anna Piker, secretary; Phyllis Rogers, cafeteria manager, Beth Solomon, school bus driver; Ronda Tomlin, food service worker; and Tommy Williams, master electrician.
The classified termination approved was Courtney Phillips for job abandonment.
The certified new hires are Dawn Brown, secondary teacher, Susanna Crow, secondary teacher, Kellie McCartney, speech language pathologist, Miranda Perry, secondary teacher, Connie Schade, school psychology specialist, Bailey Treadwell, speech language pathologist, John Van Dyke, secondary teacher, Christian Wheeler, elementary teacher, and Caitlyn Williams, elementary teacher.
The certified contract adjustments are Olivia Allard, resignation as ninth grade assistant volley ball coach and addition of head eighth grade white volley ball coach; Dexter Barksdale, move from secondary teacher to high school assistant principal; Melissa Bragg, resignation as head eighth grade white volley ball coach and eighth grade off season and addition of head ninth grade volley ball and ninth grade off season; Lauren Cahall, resignation of DI stipend; Kim Carmack, addition of SWARM stipend; Jeremy Clay, addition of auditorium manager stipend; Lisa Dreher, resignation of high school assistant cross country, addition of high school off season; Tiffany Grant, from a 190 to 200 day contract and addition of head seventh grade volleyball coach; Amie Horn, from K-5 building learning specialist to elementary assistant principal; Sontreka Johnson, resignation of ninth grade off season and addition of head ninth grade cross country coach; Katie Lampo, resignation of head eighth grade blue girls basketball coach and head eighth grade volleyball, addition of ninth grade assistant volleyball and head eighth grade girls track; Cristine Meyer, addition of SWARM stipend; Brooke Meister, resignation of head eighth grade girls track and head eighth grade cross country, addition of high school assistant cross country and head ninth grade girls track; Derrick Preziosi, resignation of archery stipend; Candice Richardson, resignation of DI stipend; Jordan Riggles, from 190 to 200 day contract and addition of seventh grade cheer stipend; Denise Smith, addition of seventh grade head girls basketball coach; Callie Taylor, resignation of elementary robotics; Stephen Tharp, addition of archery stipend; Amberlyn Warford, resignation of DI stipend; and Mary Grace Hill, addition of elementary robotics stipend.
The classified contract adjustments are Alex Berry, addition of production facilitator stipend; Ashley Brewer, from campus monitor to paraprofessional special education; Peggy Briggs, from 6.5 hour to 8 hour paraprofessional special education; Brittany Gray, from paraprofessional to secretary; and from campus monitor to paraprofessional special education.