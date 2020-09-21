Bryant School Board approved personnel items during its regular meeting on Thursday.
Secondary Teacher Teena Tillman is the only certified resignation.
The classified resignations are John Harrison, school bus driver, Mary Parker, custodian, Kim Rogers, paraprofessional special education and bus driver, and Krystal York, custodian.
Classified new hires are Paul Brock, school bus driver, Bobby Chaffin, school bus driver, Juanita Criswell, school bus driver. Brenna Holland, paraprofessional special education, Charles Lamb, commissioned school security officer, Georgia Patton, paraprofessional instructional, Austin Sublett, commissioned school security officer, Laura Sullican, paraprofessional special education and Michael Swinney, paraprofessional instructional.
The certified contract adjustments are Sarah O'Bryant, addition of school improvement chair stipend; Jordan Thurman, addition of quiz bowl coach stipend; and Jessical Wilson, addition of high school Hosa stipend.
The district adjusted the start dates for several school bus drivers from Sept. 9 to Aug. 24, including Michelle Alverio, Jennifer Blankenship, Bradley Brunt, John Dill, Suzanne Johnson, Alan Matheny, Mike Morrow, Jordan Murdock and Janelle Smith.
The remaining classified contract adjustments are Juanita Criswell from 3.5 hour food service worker to to 4.5 hour; Susan Hughes, 7.5 hour food service worker to seven hour; and Peggy Sue Lockhart from 1.25 hour bus driver to 2.5 hour.