During a special meeting Monday, the Bryant School Board approved personnel items as the district gets ready to reopen for the 2020-21 school year.
The certified resignations are William Evans, library media specialist; and Tammie Reitenger, elementary principal.
The classified resignations are Loretta Alexander, school bus driver; Peggy Briggs, paraprofessional special education; Terri Francis, school bus driver and paraprofessional special education; Crystal Green, paraprofessional instructional; and Robbie Tabor, custodian.