During a special meeting on Wednesday, the Bryant School Board approved personnel items as the district gets ready to reopen for the school year.
The one certified resignation is Elementary Special Education Teacher Cassie Lackey.
The classified resignations are Pamela Cook, school bus driver; Keewan Kelly, paraprofessional instructional; Joe Larsen, school bus driver; Erkia Otts, paraprofessional special education; and Rhonda Roe, custodian.
Jacqueline Vergason had a contract adjustment from middle school assistant principal to elementary principal.
Doug Maxwell had his contract adjusted from 2.5-hour school bus driver to 1.25-hour school bus driver.