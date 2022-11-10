Bryant School District logo

At a work session meeting Tuesday, the Bryant School Board discussed plans about getting new drug dogs. Recently, Bryant Police Department K9 Mya retired. Mya frequently visited Bryant District Schools, while primarily being at the Bryant High School. The new drug dogs would frequent Bryant Junior High and Bryant High School. The dogs would also belong to the school officers, instead of the Bryant Police Department. The cost estimate was shared and a decision will be discussed further and voted on at a future meeting.