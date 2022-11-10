At a work session meeting Tuesday, the Bryant School Board discussed plans about getting new drug dogs. Recently, Bryant Police Department K9 Mya retired. Mya frequently visited Bryant District Schools, while primarily being at the Bryant High School. The new drug dogs would frequent Bryant Junior High and Bryant High School. The dogs would also belong to the school officers, instead of the Bryant Police Department. The cost estimate was shared and a decision will be discussed further and voted on at a future meeting.
A top of discussion during the meeting was also safety and security. Eighteen recommendations were discussed. A few of these recommendations included:
Keeping all existing doors and classroom doors locked during school hours
Installing electronic access controls on high frequency use exterior doors
Protecting any glass that allows visions of access into classrooms
Each campus needs a master key
District campuses should have physical barriers (fences, landscaping, bollards)
Bryant Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters discussed plans for state funding when it becomes available. She said the bulk of the funding would go towards iron fencing, which is considered to be a huge need for the high school campus. Walters also mentioned two-way intercom systems and new cameras for Lot B.
Walters also brought up a previous PTO presidents meeting where a partial rezoning of the elementary schools was discussed. They are looking at the future growth in local development properties and some of the elementary schools are either overflowing or underflowing with students. This matter will continue to be discussed at future meetings.
The school choice resolution of the Bryant School District Board of Directors will be voted on at the next meeting set for Nov.17. The ordinance specifies the superintendent have the authority to accept school choice transfers into the district. Priority for acceptance of school choice applications will be given to an applicant who has a sibling or step sibling who resides in the same household and is already enrolled in the Bryant School District by choice.
The Bryant School Board also approved one certified resignation, three classified resignations, and four classified new hires at the meeting. The certified resignations include Crystal Kavanaugh, school psychology specialist.
The classified resignations include Alyssa Edwards, special education parprofessional; Anthony Hill, custodial crew leader; and Jordan Smoke, custodian.
The classified new hires include Emerson Jacha Delgado, food service worker; Alejandra Magana, instructional paraprofessional; Ralph Phillips, school bus driver 2.5 hours; and Janelle Smith, school bus driver 1.25 hours.
Classified new hires are considered conditional hires pending clean criminal record checks, DHS registry check, and valid CDL for bus drivers.