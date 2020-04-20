During its regular monthly school board meeting through Zoom and streamed to YouTube on Thursday, the Bryant School Board discussed graduation options for the seniors of 2020.
Bryant Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters said the school sent out surveys to seniors to see if they prefer to hold a virtual ceremony in May or a traditional ceremony in July if health restrictions are lifted.
She said Bryant has 636 seniors and 417 have responded so far. Of those, 89 said they won't participate, 313 want a traditional ceremony and 15 want a virtual ceremony.
"We are still going to have a graduation for the kids who want it," Walters said.
Walters said the school has spoken to Simmons Bank Arena about moving the school's date to July, but was told there are no dates available.
Barton Colosseum has a July 10 available, but it won't hold as many people as Simmons.
If the department of health still limits the number of people who can gather, the school will hold multiple small ceremonies in its arena July 11. Walters said that would take all day.
"At least they would have some type of ceremony," she said.
If the health department doesn't even permit that size event, the school will hold a virtual graduation July 10.
Walters told the board that Pre-K and kindergarten registration will open online Monday to allow the district to get the numbers of expected students so it can start to prepare. It will hold assessments later on.
Due to the coronavirus, the district will not be able to hold its normal honors for the district's teachers of the year so they will be putting together a video to honor them.
The district will also have to host a virtual retirement ceremony. Later in the meeting, Walters specifically noted the retirement of Elementary Principal Karen Metcalf, who she said had been teaching for 42 years.
For the next school year, the board agreed to keep holding its meetings on the third Thursday of the month, unless something like parent teacher conferences conflict. In that case, it would move to that Tuesday.
Walters talked to the board about the recently past CARES Act and the federal stimulus money being sent to schools to offset costs related to COVID-19. The school is getting just over $700,000. The money can be used for items such as food service and technology used for teaching during the virus or anything the school may need to help prepare if another hits. One extra cost the school has faced has been bringing in additional therapists to provide teletherapy services.
Walters said Gov. Asa Hutchinson has $30 million he can spend for COVID-19 needs and she is advocating some of that money going to schools. She hopes Bryant can get some to cover the cost its spent on food services. If not, most of the $700,000 will be spent on it.
Just in the month of April, the school has provided 10,087 breakfasts and 12,606 lunches for students. The school is seeing the numbers increase.
On Fridays, food service workers are also delivering food from the Arkansas Food Bank to families.
She commended the food service workers for their hard work. She said last Thursday, the workers used their own money and handed out Easter eggs and candy to students.
The board also heard about online learning.
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dr. Angie Dischinger told the board that before the COVID-19 pandemic she was looking into providing an online learning option through the Alternative Learning Environment program. It would be called Buzz Academy.
She said it would provide students a flexible learning environment.
The plan was to offer it in two phases. The first phase would be a full time digital format and the second phase would offer a hybrid of digital and on campus learning.
Originally, she wanted to wait to offer it to special education students, but with the use of teletherapy because of the school being closed, she thinks it would be possible.
The students in Buzz Academy would still be able to take part in extra curricular activities.
ALE staff would teach the academy so there would not be a need to hire extra employees. It would be open to any student who wanted to participate. It will start with grades eight through 12.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Pam Kenney talked about the current online learning situation for elementary students.
"I am extremely proud of our teachers, our administrators, our support staff, paras and everyone for just jumping in and embracing it," Kenney said, adding there was a big learning curve.
She said the school had a good curriculum.
Kenney said the school is looking at teacher training for online platforms.
"I am impressed with what some of our teachers are doing," Board President Sandra Porter said.
The board also:
• approved certified and classified personnel policies committee recommendations for job descriptions, policies and salary schedule changes.
• approved remaining school board policies.
• approved a bid for asphalt resurfacing for Davis Elementary.
• appointed Rita Guess, Interim Business Manager, as district treasurer.
• heard the audit report and financial report.
• heard updates on the concession and stadium project and summer maintenance projects.
All school board meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.