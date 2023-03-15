Bryant School Board hears first report of LEARNS Act impact

A week after Governor Sarah Hucakabee Sanders signed her sweeping education reform bill into law, members of the Bryant School Board heard how much the new legislation might cost.
Superintendent Karen Walters told board members Tuesday that the district's starting pay is currently $42,000, and the cost of adjusting the district's salaries to the $50,000 minimum mandated by Sanders' LEARNS Act could cost as much as $7 million.
The bill not only raises minimum teacher salaries by 39% to $50,000, raising the state's teacher starting pay from one of the lowest in the country, it also calls for every teacher to receive at least a $2,000 raise in the coming school year.
Currently, however, the district stands to receive only $1.9 million from the state to fund the salary hike.
“It's not an option,” Walters said. “We're going to have to institute some changes.”
Walters said she would be meeting with the personnel policy committee to start working on a new salary schedule to present to the board in April.
“For the immediate future, we're going to do the minimum required, and then we will work with the PPC to come up with a salary schedule.”
How the pay increases will affect staff funded by federal programs is also a question that hasn't been answered.
“The federal government doesn't care if your state raises teacher salaries,” Walters said. “The federal government is only going to pay what it pays.”
A lot of the details of the LEARNS Act are yet to be worked out, so there are a lot of questions the school districts across the state will have to have answered going forward, Walters said.
“I don't want to sound like a Debbie Downer, but there are just so many unknowns right now,” she said. “We have not even talked about classified salaries.”
Walters also noted that the district's Pre-K teachers are on the same salary schedule as the K-12 teachers, but the amount schools receive per Pre-K student has not increased in years.
Walters said she was at the Capitol last week for a meeting, and there was a possibility school districts would be eligible for some aid through state stabilization funds, but nothing was decided yet.
“People think we have all kinds of money and don't need it,” she said. “The Legislature is dismissing for Spring break this week, so it is looking like it will be after spring break before we know about the funding.”
Walters told the board she plans to bring an initial modified salary schedule to them in the April 20 meeting.
Other elements of the LEARNS Act include an “education freedom account” to pay for private- and home-schooling costs equal to 90% of the state’s per-student funding for public schools, which is currently $7,413. It’s part of a renewed push for such voucher programs following the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been fueled in part by fights over school curriculum. The accounts are to be phased in over the next three years.
Arkansas Education Association President Carol Fleming told the Associated Press schools face a great deal of uncertainty about their budgets and operations for the coming year without many of the details of the vouchers and other parts of the bill in place.
“How will school districts be able to set forth policies for the upcoming school year when we still don’t have the guidance and rules in place from the state Department of Education?” Fleming said.
The legislation also prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation before fifth grade, similar to a Florida prohibition that critics have called the “Don't Say Gay” law. It also puts into law an executive order Sanders signed in January on classroom instruction of critical race theory.