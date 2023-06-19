Bryant School Board hears solar presentation from Little Rock firm

Bryant School District could save millions on energy bills if the district were to institute a solar power plant, according to the CEO of Scenic Hill Solar.
The board took no action on the informational presentation Thursday.
Bill Halter, head of the Little Rock based solar power company, made a presentation to the Bryant School Board during the board's regular June meeting to explain a couple of options the district could consider, either of which would result in substantial savings to the district.
“We're providing very conservative numbers for the amount of savings,” Halter said, adding that the company had completed a survey of the Bryant School District and determined that the district receives its power from two sources: First Electric Cooperative and Entergy. Halter said the Scenic Hill Solar plan could result in $6 million in savings from the First Electric Cooperative area and $4 million from the Entergy district over a 30 year period.
“The first year the district could see $100,000 in savings,” Halter said, noting that the district is expected to spend $1.6 million in 2023 on energy, including $893,254 with First Electric and $787,458 with Entergy.
The two options for the district were to either purchase their power from Scenic Hill Solar through a energy services agreement, or for the district to own its own solar power plant through a direct pay program with Scenic Hill Solar.
The key benefits for the two options were with the energy services agreement, there is no cost to the district and electricity expenditures are fixed in advance, providing budgetary certainty, Halter said.
The direct pay program would result in the Bryant School District owning the solar power plant, with 40 percent of the project being paid by the federal direct pay incentive.
The direct pay program offers higher projected savings, but as owners of the solar plant, the district could face some equipment replacement expenses.
Halter said Scenic Hill Solar was uniquely qualified to work with the school districts because the company was awarded a $100 million contract earlier this year to build the state’s largest commercial solar project for the University of Arkansas System.
The UA System board of trustees approved a plan in April for Scenic Hill to install and own up to 24 solar power plants to provide up to 74 megawatts of electricity to system locations across the state.
UA System President Donald R. Bobbitt wrote in an April 12 letter to trustees that the solar services agreement with Scenic Hill will let the system save $149 million on electric bills over the project’s 25-year lifespan, according to a news release from the company.
“Under the terms of the [solar services agreement], Scenic Hill Solar will provide all capital costs, design, permitting, installation, utility interconnection, operations and maintenance of the solar arrays and provide energy as a service to the University of Arkansas System,” Bobbitt wrote in his letter to the trustees.
He said that the system will buy from Scenic Hill the entire output of the arrays. “Based on reasonably projected utility rate increases,” Bobbitt wrote, “the SSA is expected to maintain positive cash flow each year over the life of the agreement.”
The UA system expects $4 million in savings in the first year alone, according to the release.
“Scenic Hill will be happy to do whatever you want to do,” Halter told the school board members. “We do think the economic opportunities for the Bryant School District are very large.”