Hurricane Creek Elementary School's Kass Seidenschnur was named Bryant School District Teacher of the Year Thursday during a ceremony held at the high school.
Seidenschnur is a library-media specialist at Hurricane Creek Elementary and she has been a teacher for 13 years. She joined the Bryant district in 2012 as a fifth-grade literacy teacher at Collegeville Elementary, and moved to her current position in 2019.
“Kass Seidenschnur is passionate about growing student readers at Hurricane Creek,” Superintendent Karen Walters said. “Although she is not in the traditional classroom setting, she finds ways to creatively promote reading and increase student achievement.”
The ceremony celebrated the 13 Teachers of the Year from the districts assorted schools.
Out of the 13 school teachers of the year honorees, Seidenschnur, who was also the Hurricane Creek Elementary Teacher of the Year, was named overall winner.
“Mrs. Seidenschnur is a passionate, dedicated teacher who creatively engages her students in a love for reading, the foundation from which all other learning happens,” Walters said. “She gives her heart and her soul to change the lives of hundreds of students every single day.”
As a library-media specialist, Seidenschnur teaches and celebrates reading in every classroom at every grade level, Walters said. “Students learn from the moment they enter her library and continue their learning through the many school-wide activities she plans.”
Seidenschnur orchestrated over 15 school events to give students the chance to see books come to life, and she works with community partners to provide these programs and learning opportunities, all designed to build a culture of reading.
“Mrs. Seidenschnur partners with teachers to use their curriculum themes to bring a variety of experiences and library resources into the classrooms,” Walters said. “She supports her team members by helping with iPads, creating virtual libraries and creating mini-lessons for using technology in the classroom.”
Seidenschnur will represent Bryant School District in the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year program.
“No one person has a greater impact on the education of a child than the teacher who creates the primary learning and instructional environment,” Walters said. “Our school Teachers of the Year represent excellence in teaching. Tonight we honor these 13 for their devotion to enriching the lives of Bryant students.”
Other honorees included: Caroline Seaberg, Pre-K Teacher of the Year; Susan Wright, Bryant Elementary Teacher of the Year; Terri Hamby, Collegeville Elementary Teacher of the Year; Allison Webb, Davis Elementary Teacher of the Year; Tara Begoon, Hill Farm Elementary Teacher of the Year; Lauren Cahall, Parkway Elementary Teacher of the Year; Stephanie Thompson, Salem Elementary Teacher of the Year; Jessica Catlett, Springhill Elementary Teacher of the Year; Amber Chastain, Bethel Middle School Teacher of the Year; Cameryn Porter, Bryant Middle School Teacher of the Year; Karen Trantham, Bryant Junior High Teacher of the Year; Chandra Willix, and Bryant High School Teacher of the Year.
Thursday's ceremony also honored the district's classified Employees of the Year.