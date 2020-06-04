The Bryant School Board held a short meeting Monday to pass personnel items.
The classified resignations are Dexter Barksdale, school bus driver; Tiffany Holloway, paraprofessional special eduction; and Nicole Miller, paraprofessional special eduction.
The certified new hires are Stephen Davis, special education teacher; Chasity Jasso, elementary teacher; Katie Ruffner, elementary teacher; and Brittani Welch Gunton, special education teacher.
The certified new hire is Grieselda Degardo Torres as a paraprofessional in special education.
Shannon Williams has a certified contract adjustment moving from an elementary teacher to a K-5 building learning specialist.