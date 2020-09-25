The Bryant School Board passed three annual budgets.
The first budget passed was the 2020-21 Annual Budget. Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters said the board has held two workshops for this budget.
The budget shows more than $79 million in expected revenues and $78.1 million in expenditures for the year.
That budget passed unanimously.
The second budget was the combined Special Education Program budgets for 2020-21.
This budget had to have a preliminary approval in May, but has been tweaked based on the allocations the district has been given.
That budget was also approved.
The final budget was the Federal Budgets for 2020-21. It deals with federal funds that are not special education. Like the special education funds, this fund had preliminary approval in May and has been tweaked based on the money coming in.
Walters said it is important the residents in the district to fill out their 2020 Census because it affects the federal funds the school received.
The federal budget was approved.