The Bryant School Board passed personnel items during its recent meeting on Thursday.
The certified resignations are elementary teachers Jessica Brigham and Stephen Tharp.
The classified resignations are Christina Copeland, custodian; Angel Dale, school bus driver; and Christa Hudson, school bus driver.
The certified new hires are Britanie Cotten, secondary teacher; and Ashley Gore, elementary teacher.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters told the board there is one more teacher resignation expected who will need to be replaced.
The classified new hires are Ashley Davis, field support technician.
Jeremy Jenkins had a certified contract adjustment for an addition of a house leader stipend.
The classified contract adjustments are Tiffany Newborn and James Williams from paraprofessional SPED to paraprofessional instructional.