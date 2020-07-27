The Bryant Board of Education voted to adopt a revised calendar for the 2020-21 school year to comply with Gov. Asa Hutchinson moving the start date for schools back to Aug. 24.
Kindergarten students will start Aug. 26 after completing tests.
The last day of school is scheduled for May 28. The calendar includes three remote learning days for all students — Oct. 23, Feb. 15 and March 19.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters applied for a waiver because the state requires each semester to last 40 days and the schedule only has 39 for the first semester. The second semester will be 50 days.
Options for the calendar were given to the Certified Personnel Policy Committee which chose this option.
The board also approved proposed changes to the elementary and secondary handbooks as well as an addendum to both handbooks for virtual learners spelling out what is expected of them.
Most of the changes to the two handbooks were discussed during the previous workshop, except one addition to the secondary handbook. The addition changes the requirement to take part in the Supplemental Instructional Program from a 1.8 to a 1.5 GPA. This is to bring the requirement in line with the Arkansas Activity Association and other schools. This program allows students with less than a 2.0 GPA and more than 1.5 take part in extracurricular activities while working to bring their grades up. Students who don't show improvement by the end of the semester will not be permitted to take part in SIP or activities.
The board also:
• Approved transfer requests.
• Approved renewal of wireless access point licensing with IK Network Solutions.
• Approved school improvement plans based on the previous plans due to lack of test scores caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved policy revisions
• Heard reports on personal protective equipment, construction and the administration institute.
A work session is planned for the board for Aug. 3.
The board approved personnel changes.
The certified resignations are Michelle Harpe, elementary teacher, and Tamra Lambert, secondary teacher. The classified resignations are Russell Branson, paraprofessional instructional; Leditra Jefferson, school bus driver; Brice Main, custodian; Bruce Owens, school bus driver; Rick Richardson, paraprofessional special education; Gary Rideout, paraprofessional instructional; Chris Wertenberger, school bus driver; and Crystal Winfield, paraprofessional instructional.
The classified termination is Amy Hamilton, food service worker.
The certified new hires are Whitney Cox, elementary teacher; Austin Grundy, secondary teacher; Jarrett Tedder, secondary teacher; and Teena Tillman, special education teacher.
The classified new hires are Saxon Berry, paraprofessional instructional; Ryan Kitchens, maintenance worker; and Jarrad Maddox, paraprofessional instructional.
Cheryl Harrell resigned the middle school Future Business Leaders of America stipend.
School board meetings are open to the public.