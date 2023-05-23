Bryant School District responds to TikTok video about senior being late for graduation practice

After a video viewed over 1,000,000 times emerged on TikTok of Bryant High School Principal Todd Edwards explaining to a student’s aunt why they wouldn’t be allowing the student, Kylie Lewis, to walk at graduation, the district announced Friday that they changed course and decided to let the student walk at the ceremony. The decision to allow Lewis to walk was made after a meeting between district administrators, the high school principal and the student and members of her family. 

