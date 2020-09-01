Beginning Sept. 2 Bryant School District will be changing some of its bus routes.
For Bethel Middle School, students riding bus 2 will be assigned to bus 135.
For Hill Farm Elementary, students riding bus 133 will be assigned to bus 113. Bus 68 will run 10 minutes later in the afternoon.
For Bryant Middle and Bryant Junior High schools, students riding bus 108 will be assigned to bus 117.
For Bryant Junior High and Bryant High schools, students riding bus 132 will be assigned to bus 29.
Parents can follow the Bryant Public Schools Facebook page for updates.