The Bryant School District has designated Friday as another virtual learning day due to inclement weather.
“(Feb. 19) will mark a full week of remote learning for Bryant Schools,” the district said. “Bryant Schools (Pre-K through 12th grade) will be closed on Friday, Feb. 19 for onsite learning.”
Students are being instructed to check for new Google Classroom assignments or paper packets and to finish up any work from the week which has not been completed.
All other districts in the county announced on Wednesday that they would also be closed to on-site instruction on Friday.
“Remember, teachers are scheduling Zoom sessions for students who need help,” the district said. “Teachers are also available through email to provide assistance. We hope to see our Hornets back in school on Monday.”