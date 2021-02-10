Based on current weather reports and information from the Saline County Office of Emergency Management, Bryant Public Schools will be closed for onsite instruction and will pivot to remote learning Thursday.
Onsite Students
Teachers will provide students with materials and assignments they need to learn from home.
Elementary students (grades K-5) will complete the assignments provided in instructional packets or by logging in to Google Classroom.
Secondary students (grades 6-12) will log in to Google Classroom for each of their classes to receive assignments. Students without devices and/or internet access should request paper copies of assignments.
Teachers will be accessible to provide support and answer questions through email. Teachers will also schedule live Zoom sessions to provide assistance.
Virtual Students
Students will not be expected to engage in virtual live instruction as they are during a regular school day. Teachers will provide assignments via Google Classroom. Teachers will be accessible to provide support and answer questions through email. Teachers will also schedule live Zoom sessions to provide assistance.
Attendance
All students must complete and return assignments in order to be counted present.
Future Decisions
At this time, no decisions have been made for Friday.
If we make the decision to transition to a remote learning day in the future, the news will be shared as quickly as possible via the following:
• Phone calls, text, email via the mass notification system.
• District and school social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).
• Notification through the Bryant Public Schools app.
• District website: bryantschools.org.
• Local television stations.