Bryant students are back at school, and Monday's return to the classroom went well, Superintendent Karen Walters said Thursday.
“We had the smoothest first day I have seen in 30 years,” Walters told School Board members during the board's August meeting.
She said initial attendance numbers for the district were 9,731 students, but noted that number was likely to change. “We have to keep the no shows on the roster for 10 days,” Walters said. “After that the numbers will likely decrease a bit.”
Walters said the first day of school for the transportation department, with hundreds of children riding the bus for the first time and not knowing where they're going, can be stressful, but Monday's opening day of bus routes went well. “I really have to hand it to them,” Walters said. “Our transportation department did a great job on the first day.”
Walters also mentioned the district had an episode Thursday involving a student bringing a handgun onto campus property.
“The incident today let the air out of our sails a little bit,” Walters said.
On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested after one of the school resource officers retrieved a handgun from a vehicle parked on at the high school.
The district sent out an email to parents informing them of the situation.
“We are thankful to our SRO for his quick handling of the situation. BPS is very appreciative to the City of Bryant for our continued partnership with our SRO program,” the email stated.
The School Board also made a decision on the Scenic Hill Solar proposition first presented at the June meeting.
“I think we've about chewed all the fat off of this,” Walters said, introducing the topic. The solar project has been discussed at two regular board meetings and at a workshop.
The board voted 7-0 Thursday to adopt the energy services agreement option through which the district will purchase its electricity from Scenic Hill Solar, who will construct and operate a solar power plant on district property.
The other option, which the district declined, would have involved the district purchasing and ultimately owning the solar power plant.
The solar plant will be located on 75 acres of wooded land the district owns which is adjacent to Robert L. Davis Elementary, Walters said.
Bill Halter, CEO of Little Rock-based Scenic Hill Solar, was on hand for the board's decision.
In June, Halter said the Scenic Hill Solar plan could result in $6 million in savings from the First Electric Cooperative area and $4 million from the Entergy district over a 30-year period.
“The first year the district could see $100,000 in savings,” Halter said, noting that the district is expected to spend $1.6 million in 2023 on energy, including $893,254 with First Electric and $787,458 with Entergy.
The key benefits for the energy services agreement is there are no costs to the district and electricity expenditures are fixed in advance, providing budgetary certainty, Halter said in June.
On Thursday, Halter said the next steps for for Scenic Hill to conduct an assessment of transformers and begin initial engineering studies.
Typically, the solar field would be up and running in seven or eight months, but due to supply chain issues there is a 52-week backlog on transformers, Halter said. He said based on the backlog, the plan is to have the solar field operational by September 2024, adding, “but we really expect to move more quickly than that.”