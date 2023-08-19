Bryant School District central office team members named Administrators of the Year

Two of the Bryant School District central office team members were recognized with awards at the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators conference, the Bryant School Board learned Thursday.

Jeremy Lasiter, director of legal affairs (at left), and Pam Kenney, assistant superintendent for elementary, were named 2023 Administrators of the Year.

Lasiter was named administrator of the year by the Arkansas Association of School Personnel Administrators and Kenney was honored by the Arkansas Association of Curriculum & Instruction Administrators. 

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

Bryant students are back at school, and Monday's return to the classroom went well, Superintendent Karen Walters said Thursday.