The Bryant School District plans to provide free meals to those age 18 and younger through its annual summer food program.
The district has already been providing meals since schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have been providing meals since schools closed in March through Grab and Go locations and deliveries on bus routes. As school comes to a close, we are transitioning to onsite only distribution. I know many in our community need these meals and we want to help," Director of Communications Devin Sherrill said.
The district believes it is important to provide these meals to students.
"Children need good nutrition all year long," a news release said. " When school is out during the summer months many children no longer have access to even one nutritious meal each day. Summer meal programs help to fill the gap."
Bryant's program is part of the Summer Meal Program funded by the Unites States Department of Agriculture. Children do not have to attend Bryant Schools to participate. No applications or registrations are needed.
Meals will be provided at three locations beginning June 1.
Boys and Girls Club of Bryant, Bishop Park, 6401 Boone Road, Bryant, will offer breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday until July 31.
Davis Elementary School, 12001 County Line Road, in Alexander, will offer breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday until July 31.
Alexander Outreach Center, 15202 West Azalea, in Alexander, will offer grab and go lunch only from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 28.
Meals will not be served June 29 through July 3.
The meals will be available without charge and be the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
For more information, contact the Bryant School District Food Services office at 501-847-5632.