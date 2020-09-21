At the start of the Bryant School Board meeting on Thursday, the board added an agenda item to authorize the superintendent to enter into a line of credit for up to $3 million from First Security Bank.
The line of credit would only be available for 90 days.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters explained she had just got the paperwork for the line of credit that day.
She told the board the reason for the request is to help the district get through what she called "the lean months," meaning months when less tax revenue comes in.
Tax revenue goes to the district a month behind collection.
"Our tax money is not as good as it should be," Walters said.
She said this time of year is always lean for schools, but in the past the district has been able to draw from the building fund to tide it over. Because so many projects have been completed, until the district gets reimbursement, the building fund is empty. Walters said this is not unusual for districts to experience, not just Bryant.
There are $1.2 million expected from the state for reimbursement for the building fund.
Board Member Sandra Porter, who has served on the board for many years, said the district has had to do this one other time that she knew of. Like this time, it was right after completing projects.
Walters said the need for the line of credit comes from a variety of reasons. The districts CARES Act funds went to cover food service and the cost of personal protective equipment.
The district recently took possession of five new buses which has depleted some of the operational funds.
Payroll also took a large portion of the funds.
Walters said due to closing for the pandemic, the district also had to bailout its preK program because it lost many paid slots during that time.
"All those things have brought us to where we are," Walters said.
She still feels good about the district budget. When taxes come in, the district will pay off any money borrowed. She thinks it will actually be paid off in 60 days. She does not expect to actually use the whole amount available.
There will be a 3 percent interest rate on the funds borrowed, but interest will only be paid on what is actually borrowed.
Walters told the board she expects $12 million from October, November and December taxes.
Board member Scott Walsh said the board needs to work on building the cushion in the operational budget they had discussed to prevent this need from arising again in the future.
The board approved seeking the line of credit.
Walters gave an update on where the Ready for Learning Plan currently stands. She said she met with all the principals and shared data for each building from surveys given to parents and staff. She is having the principals determine how many would remain on campus if the district had to pivot to virtual learning again.
If that occurred, staff would be able to bring their children plus students with no access to internet or cell service, special education students who need on site services and English Language students would all be on site.
Teachers would continue to teach from their classrooms, but the students would most likely be in a large space where they can work and get help as needed.
Walters said as of the board meeting, there were three active positive cases of COVID-19 in the district with 130 quarantined.
At the highest on Sept. 14, there were 17 active cases but many of those had never been on campus. On Sept. 11, there were 10 cases.
Later in the meeting, she told the board the district is looking at adding a third option to the virtual and blended options. Currently, virtual is only available live so students have to watch classes on their teachers' schedule.
Many parents have asked for an asynchronous virtual learning option where students can watch lessons and do work on their own schedules.
"Those families want more flexible schooling," Walters said.
The board agreed that even after the pandemic ends, virtual schooling will not be going away.
Walters said the district is experiencing some issues with virtual. Primarily, some students thought virtual would be like it was in the spring and are not attending their Zoom calls.
Parent Teacher Conferences are scheduled for Sept. 29 and she expects the district will have to have some serious talks with some parents. If those students do not do as required, they may be required to return to on-site learning.
She added there are more virtual learners asking the schools for permission to return to the classroom than the other way around.
The board approved policy revisions for both classified and licensed personnel that would allow them to use federal and state leave before the leave offered by the district if they have to take time off due to COVID-19. For those who are diagnosed with the virus, the district is encouraging them to use state leave first because it will reimburse the district and cannot be used for caring for another. Federal leave does not reimburse the district but can be used when caring for a family member.
Walters said that leave can only be used is someone cannot work from home. She added the problem is technically a teacher can't work from home because someone has to be in the classroom with the students. She is working to see if the district can instead be reimbursed for the cost of a substitute.
When asked, she said yes the district is struggling to cover all the needed substitutes, but not as much as some other districts.
The board also:
• heard the Student Senate update
• heard financial reports
• approved a statement of assurance
• adopted Title IX procedures
• heard that homeschool numbers are up 110 over last year
• heard school choice numbers
• discussed board training and a Zoom board meeting to discuss the district budget, special education budget and federal budgets.
The board approved personnel changes, which are in a separate story.