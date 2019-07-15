The Bryant Senior Wellness and Activity Center, locate at 6401 Boone Rd. in Bryant, will host a fish fry fundraiser from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8.
Board Chair B.J. May said this is the first time the Center has put on a fish fry. The Center holds a few fundraisers through the year to help cover expenses.
"The Senior Center is a place the senior community can enjoy fellowship with peers, keep active and enhance quality of life," May said.
The Center offers activities from bean bag baseball to chair yoga to pool and brings in live bands for the seniors to listen enjoy. It also serves hot meals to seniors during the day, both at the Center and through its meal delivery program for those who cannot leave their homes. Transportation is available to bring seniors to and from the Center.
According to May, the Center recently underwent renovations costing close to $20,000 to improve the space for seniors.
The fish fry fundraiser, catered by Riverside Grocery and Catering, will include catfish, chicken, french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, baked beans, iced tea and lemonade.
"It is an all-you-can-eat affair," May said.
Two guitarists will perform during the fundraiser.
Diners can eat at the Center or take their meal to-go.
May said anyone planning to attend can stop by the Center to purchase their tickets in advance or pay at the door.
Tickets are $15 per person. They can be purchased with cash or check only.
May said this fundraiser is a way the community can help support the Center and ensure it continues to be able to offer a place and activities to enrich the lives of area seniors.