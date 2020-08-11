The Worlds Miss Tourism Pageant selects titleholders who are intelligent, ambitious, and personable to represent their country of residence, cultural heritage, state, or city at the world competition. These are progressive women who make a difference in their communities through outreach and service. Additionally, delegates excel, each have their own unique skills and abilities that define today’s modern girls, teens, and women.
Kayla Kotsch, a senior at Bryant High School, represented Arkansas as Teen Miss Natural State Tourism 2020 this past year. As a state title holder, she was allowed to compete at the pageant finals this past July and was proudly crowned as Worlds Miss Tourism 2021, which is a world title.
Kotsch is an advocate for Teens Against Bullying, Pet Partners, and those with autism. She organized a book drive this past Christmas for all the kindergarten children at Collegeville Elementary School, in which every child was able to take home a children’s book to have and read over Christmas. She completed over a hundred volunteer hours with Animal Family Practice Veterinary Hospital, visited local judges and businesses to learn more about Saline County as well as Arkansas, and completed additional hours providing volunteer services within her community. Kayla is the daughter of Nikki Smith (Ryan Smith), of Bryant, and Michael Kotsch of Eldorado, Texas.
As the new Worlds Miss Tourism 2021, Kotsch will be representing not only Arkansas but the United States as well. She will begin her year by bringing awareness to the needs of both Arkansas and the U.S., as well as providing support in different outreach and service programs.
Those wanting Kotsch to appear at an event may be able to reach her at info@misstourismpageants.com and place her name in the subject line, and for further information about the Worlds Miss Tourism Pageant, log on to the official pageant website at https://www.misstourismpageants.com/.
