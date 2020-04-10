Bryant Mayor Allen Scott filed a Declaration of Emergency for the City of Bryant with the city clerk’s office.
This declaration is required for any future applications the city may make for state or federal funds relating to the COVID-19 crisis.
The filing will also allow Scott to make temporary adjustments in the land use development process as well as suspend business license fees for the City of Bryant until July of 2020.
“Our businesses are working hard right now, just to stay in business. Suspending license fees until July, moving this item off their to-do list, just makes sense at this time,” Scott said.
“Moving the planning approval process to an administrative level is the best practice for us to put into place at this time," Bryant Planning Director Truett Smith said. "We want to safeguard all meeting directives set forth by the governor’s office, while at the same time make certain city business is not being held up in the process. I would like to thank the Bryant Planning commissioners for their support and forward-thinking during this critical time."
For questions, contact Scott’s office at 501-943-0302. To view documents online visit https://www.cityofbryant.com/DocumentCenter/Index/515.