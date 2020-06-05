The Bryant Planning Commission is hosting a workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at the Bryant Municipal Complex to review and discuss changes to the existing commercial zoning within the city.
Immediately following the workshop the commission will meet and host a public hearing open for comments from the community regarding the discussed modifications to the code.
Some of the changes include adapting existing commercial zones to updated uses, adding additional commercial zones and specifying new uses for existing property.
“Over the past year, we have heard from many Bryant residents who are unhappy with what they have considered a laxity in our current commercial zoning, states Truett Smith, Bryant Planning and Community Development director. "The changes that we are presenting to the commissioners for review will correct that by providing a more specific and structured design to the city’s commercial zones.”
“Bryant residents are invited to attend the workshop and public hearing," said Bryant Mayor Allen Scott. "Due to the current restrictions on public meetings, we wanted to provide a way to ensure all citizens can share their comments. I believe creating this online form will assist with that goal.”
To leave comments on the proposed zoning updates, go to the city website at www.cityofbryant.com and click on the link under Latest News for information and instructions.
Residents have until June 7 to submit their comments.
For questions regarding this press release, contact the mayor’s office at 501-943-0302.