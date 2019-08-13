A Bryant teacher was arrested today prior to the start of the school day for allegedly solicited sexual photos from a 13-year-old boy, according to the Bryant Police Department.
Alex Joseph, 23, a seventh grade teacher at Bethel Middle School, reportedly admitted to an investigator about soliciting the photos, said Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.
"Bryant police received information regarding the text and began an investigation immediately," Crowson added.
Joseph is facing a Class D felony charge for computer exploitation of a child.
"The district is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation. The Bryant School District will address this allegation as a personnel matter," according to a statement from the district.
Currently, the district does not have any evidence that the alleged conduct involved physical contact with minors, according to the statement.
"We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. The safety and security of our students is our highest priority," according to the statement. "We encourage all parents and students to report concerning or inappropriate behavior to school administrators."
The incident is still under investigation, Crowson said.