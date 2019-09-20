After meeting for more than 30 minutes in an executive session, the Bryant School Board returned to a regular meeting Thursday to approve several personnel changes including the termination of a Bethel Middle School teacher.
Alex Joseph, 23, was a seventh-grade teacher at Bethel Middle School when he was arrested on the first day of school. He reportedly admitted to an investigator about soliciting the photos from a 13-year-old boy, according to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.
Joseph is facing a Class D felony charge for computer exploitation of a child.
Joseph's hiring was approved by the Bryant School Board less than six months ago during an April meeting.
As well as this termination, the board approved the hiring of several food service workers. With the addition of the Bryant Junior High School cafeteria and expanded food options and new cafeteria at Bryant High School, the district's Food Service Department has served more meals this year.
When comparing this school year to the 2018-19 school year, food service workers have served 9,600 more breakfasts; 24,000 lunches and more than 10,000 more a la carte items, Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters told the board.
Individuals hired were Maria Adcock, Brandon Alexander, Teddi Berry, Lynn Callaghan, Charlotte Ellington, Thomas Filiatreau, Amy Hamilton, Miesha Hendrix, Bernadette Hubbard, Susan Hughes, Curtis Jones, Renee Latiolais, Olivia Mendoza, Robin Nelson, Fe Rapien, Mary Terry and Carrie Winkler.
The board also approved changes to current food service workers contracts with the district. The contact changes increased worker hours.
Current food service workers who had contact changes were Lynette Bell, Dameria Berrios, Maria Betz, Rebecka Cumblidge, Ann Trahn Dang, Sandra Davidson, Christina Gentry, Marilyn Hale, Bennie Kuykendall, Angel Lighthall, Dawn Martin, Debra Million, Greg Turner and Melligros Vanderpool.
Other personnel changes include:
Resignations:
•Lauren Malm, elementary teacher.
•Elizabeth Connors, instructional paraprofessional and school bus driver.
•Sara Fullerton, secretary.
•Shawn Green, groundskeeper and campus support.
•Stacy Murphy, school bus driver.
•Shanon Pinson, school bus driver.
•Deanna Porter, school bus driver.
•Patrick Springer, custodian.
•David Welch, maintenance worker.
•Amanda Young, instructional paraprofessional.
•Mandy May, food service worker.
•Rebecca Nance, food service worker.
Rescinded offers of employment
•Kendre Harper, instructional paraprofessional.
New Hires:
•Mary Grace Hill, elementary teacher.
•Daniel Bartel, custodian.
•Ray C. Branch Jr., school bus driver for 2.5 hours.
•Samuel Caldwell, custodian.
•Stephen Coger, custodian.
•Patrick Garber, custodian.
•Wendy Garcia, instructional paraprofessional.
•Keewan Kelly, instructional paraprofessional.
•Kaley McPherson, custodian.
•Jordan Milsapps, custodian.
•Katelin Montague, custodian.
•Laurinia Nyakundi, special education paraprofessional.
•Shannon Red, custodian.
•Dillon Roach, custodian.
•Bill Russell, school bus driver.
Contract adjustments
•Russell Branson, changed from an eight-hour instructional paraprofessional to a six and half-hour instructional paraprofessional and addition of 1.25-hour bus driver.
•Paul Brock changed from 2.5-hour bus driver to 1.25-bus driver.
•Robin Nelson, changed from eight-hour special education paraprofessional to two-hour special education paraprofessional.
•Ben Perry, changed from 2.5-hour bus driver to 1.25-hour bus driver.
•Casey Riemenschneider, changed from special education paraprofessional to instructional paraprofessional.
•Lauren Cahall, addition of half hour Destination Imagination stipend.
•Lauren Malem, resignation of half hour school improvement chair stipend.
•Bobbie Morehart, addition of half hour school improvement chair stipend.
•Britney Nalley, addition of elementary robotics stipend.
•Wendie Reaves, addition of middle school council stipend.
•Candice Richardson, change from one hour to half hour Destination Imagination stipend.
More information about the Bryant School Board's meeting including the district's Annual Report to the Public will be published in upcoming editions of The Saline Courier.
